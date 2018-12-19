Hockey Canada partners with Fanatics for e-commerce fan gear

Following in the footsteps of the NHL and MLS, Hockey Canada is partnering with Fanatics on its e-commerce business.

The long-term agreement gives Fanatics exclusive rights across Hockey Canada e-commerce and other retail channels.

While Nike remains the official performance apparel of Team Canada, including the team jersey and Nike “Authentics,” Fanatics will offer the bulk of other fan gear.

“Fanatics and Hockey Canada share similar values in delivering exceptional experiences and premium products to fans of our great game,” Mike Ross, Hockey Canada’s chief business officer, said in a statement.

The announcement was made just ahead of the Dec. 26 start of the world junior championship in Vancouver and Victoria.

”This new strategic arrangement will benefit both fans and retailers and is part of our overall goal of growing the licensed sports business throughout Canada’s sports-crazed regions,” said Fanatics Canada general manager Jeff Budway.

Fanatics operates more than 300 online and offline stores, including the e-commerce business for the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, NASCAR and PGA as well as more than 200 collegiate and pro teams.

