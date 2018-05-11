How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Even though most moms say they just want to spend time with their family, the average Canadian will spend an average of at least $87 on a Mother’s Day gift.

According to a survey conducted by RetailMeNot.ca, about 85 per cent of Canadian moms said they wouldn’t be upset if their kids skipped the presents.

But that’s not stopping children from spending $87 to $155 to show their appreciation, the survey says.

Respondents said some of their typical purchases are:

  • Dinner – $72
  • Experiences together – $70
  • Gift card – $55
  • Flowers – $36
  • Chocolate or candy – $20
  • Card – $12

And for those who might not have the cash to spare and are going the homemade route: 97 per cent of moms said kids don’t have to break the bank to make them feel special, and that “it’s the thought that counts.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads
Next story
Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read

  • How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

    Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

  • Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

    Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home