(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

In what is becoming an annual occurrence on the Saanich Peninsula, a pair of ospreys returned to their summer nesting grounds on a North Saanich farm only to find Canada geese had taken over their nests this year.

Usually making their home at the top of tall, dead trees, these ospreys had become accustomed to building their summer home atop nesting platforms built at the farm. But, after being evicted by the geese, the ospreys started searching for their own tall perch and began building new nests on nearby BC Hydro power poles.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

Animals that build their nests on top of power poles face the threat of electrocution, and also create safety hazards for line crews and hydro customers who could potentially lose power in these types of situations if dangling branches or material comes into contact with energized lines.

In this case the line had been de-energized over winter, and it was when BC Hydro crews arrived to add power to the line for the farm’s irrigation needs this summer that a worker discovered the nest.

Rather than destroy the nest, they moved it to a vacated nesting platform by pushing grounding rods underneath the nest. Piggy-back clamps were then used to create a cradle to support the nest while it was moved in one piece.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

After cleaning off the old nest and replacing it with the ospreys’, all involved were happy to hear that local birder, Terry Venables, had confirmed seeing the osprey return to the relocated nest and begin rearranging branches and twigs, for what he predicts could be a freshly laid egg.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read

  • How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

    Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

  • Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

    Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home