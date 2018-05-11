Hydro crews in B.C. help move ospreys evicted from nest

Ospreys in Greater Victoria tried to build their new nests on top of powerlines after Canada geese took over their home

In what is becoming an annual occurrence on the Saanich Peninsula, a pair of ospreys returned to their summer nesting grounds on a North Saanich farm only to find Canada geese had taken over their nests this year.

Usually making their home at the top of tall, dead trees, these ospreys had become accustomed to building their summer home atop nesting platforms built at the farm. But, after being evicted by the geese, the ospreys started searching for their own tall perch and began building new nests on nearby BC Hydro power poles.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

Animals that build their nests on top of power poles face the threat of electrocution, and also create safety hazards for line crews and hydro customers who could potentially lose power in these types of situations if dangling branches or material comes into contact with energized lines.

In this case the line had been de-energized over winter, and it was when BC Hydro crews arrived to add power to the line for the farm’s irrigation needs this summer that a worker discovered the nest.

Rather than destroy the nest, they moved it to a vacated nesting platform by pushing grounding rods underneath the nest. Piggy-back clamps were then used to create a cradle to support the nest while it was moved in one piece.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)

After cleaning off the old nest and replacing it with the ospreys’, all involved were happy to hear that local birder, Terry Venables, had confirmed seeing the osprey return to the relocated nest and begin rearranging branches and twigs, for what he predicts could be a freshly laid egg.

(Photo by Terry Venables/Natural Images Canada via BC Hydro)



ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter