Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello

Kenney defends using meme of Will Smith, Chris Rock slap to critique green energy policies

The word “Reality” is written in text over Smith with “Green Energy Policies” in text over Rock

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is defending the use of a meme from the Oscars as a contemporary way to draw attention to what he considers failing green energy policies.

The meme, shared widely online, is a photo of actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage over comments Rock made about Smith’s wife at the Hollywood awards show on Sunday.

In the version shared on Kenney’s social media accounts, the word “Reality” is written in text over Smith with “Green Energy Policies” in text over Rock.

Opinions on the premier’s use of the meme have varied online, with some critics saying it promotes violence and questioning the intent of it.

During an unrelated news conference, Kenney defined the word meme to reporters as a “humorous image” copied with slight variations and spread widely.

He says it was a “creative and relevant” way to draw attention to what he considers failed policies by the “green left” — such as a carbon tax — that make life more expensive.

ALSO READ: Comedians react with horror at Will Smith’s Oscar slap

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Jason Kenney

Previous story
Morning Start: Looking for misplaced items

Just Posted

While preparing for its latest MainStage offering, The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble, Shuswap Theatre is also making plans to refresh the theatre’s façade. (File photo)
Shuswap Theatre: Rehearsals underway for The Gravitational Pull of Bernice Trimble

Rob Marshall of Community Futures Shuswap, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison, Zest facility manager Tracy Edwards, Secwépemc knowledge-keeper Louis Thomas, B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham and SAEDS board members Chad Shipmaker and Bill Laird cut the ribbon for the official grand opening of the Zest Commercial Food Hub on Saturday, March 23, 2022. (Andrea Horton-Salmon Arm Observer)
B.C. Agriculture Minister shares zest for Salmon Arm food hub

Larch Hill’s Para Nordic sit skiers Lily Brook and Kaden Baum both earned medals at the 2022 Canadian Ski Championships held at Whistler Olympic Park, March 20 to 27. (Donna Flatman photo)
Larch Hills skiers supported by Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie, Maggie Beckner at Nationals

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board supported entering a parkland donation agreement with David Arthur Barnard and Western Tree Seeds Ltd. for a 2.238 hectare (5.53 acre) parcel of land in Blind Bay. (CSRD image)
Shuswap family donating land for park in Blind Bay