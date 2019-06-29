The iPhone’s popularity can be traced back to the release of the first iPhone in 2007. (Pixabay/Pexels)

Light a candle and celebrate! The iPhone turns 12

Apple unveiled the first generation iPhone on June 29, 2007

Most of us don’t spend too much time thinking about our phones. We may obsess over social media “likes” and text messages, but it’s easy to forget about the device itself. For iPhone users, it may feel like they’ve had the device within arms’ reach since the dawn of time, but the iPhone is only 12 years old.

On this day in 2007, the very first iPhone hit the markets. It ran on iPhone OS 1, could only connect to AT&T network and had an 8GB storage limit. The phone also only carried Apple apps as the App Store wasn’t unveiled until the following year.

READ ALSO: Apple previews new software as iPhone sales erode

Steve Jobs announced the first generation iPhone — iPhone EDGE — in January 2007 in San Francisco at the Macworld conference. He pointed out that the existing smartphones had too much plastic and too many buttons.

This was Apple’s first foray into touchscreens. Other smartphones had touchscreen technology before the iPhone, but the screens were much smaller and the keyboards were separate. The iPod Touch was released later in 2007 and brought touchscreen technology to the iPod line.

The first iPhone was discontinued by Apple shortly after the iPhone 3G was announced. The company decided there was a new favourite in the Apple family and even went so far as to declare their first device obsolete in 2013.

READ ALSO: Making Millennials feel old: the first Harry Potter book was released 22 years ago

The first iPhone continues to be outshone each time the company reveals their new devices to the world like proud parents.

Apple’s iOS 13 update is set to launch in the fall of 2019 and will include Dark Mode to reduce the screen’s effect on the user’s eyes, upgraded security, new 3D maps and more. Check out the iOS 13 preview to view the new features.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New Hampshire man accused of forging police report as late for work excuse
Next story
‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

Just Posted

Shuswap woman with Parkinson’s receives long-awaited date for surgery

Fear arises as to whether September surgery will beat her deteriorating condition

Ranchero parents say loss of school bus limiting options for kids

School district not required to bus students going to school outside of catchment area

Company focused on solar energy finds success in Shuswap

Recently the company installed solar panels for the First United Church

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Mix of sun, clouds and rain

Environment Canada forecasts mixes of sun and cloud to start Canada Day weekend

Travel helps Shuswap woman heal from death of husband

While everyone is different, a year in Uganda helps local family recover from tragedy

VIDEO: Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

Okanagan grocer and KidSport collaborate for charity

The “Give A Little Help A Lot” campaign returns to Kelowna

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

NHL star-studded charity game draws packed crowd in Okanagan stadium

The Gorges/Comeau Homebase Charity Tournament returned for its 2nd year in Kelowna

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Most Read