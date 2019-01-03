(A Maze in Corn photo)

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

A 15-minute drive outside Winnipeg will take you to one of the most Canadian mazes we may have ever seen.

A Maze in Corn, located near St. Adolphe, is the company behind the “snow maze.”

The maze is supported by wooden walls covered by thick slabs of snow, according to social media posts by owner Clint and Angie Masse, who together started the business back in 1998.

The maze also features intricate snow sculptures.

Employees have been working night and day since early December as they attempt to break the record for World’s Largest Snow Maze.

The current record holders are the owners of Fort William Historical Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., who in 2014 created a 1,696-square-metre maze.

The team at A Maze in Corn said they hope their maze measures 4,200 square feet.

Previous story
Captain Comics: Top 20 comics, sci-fi, horror and animation movies of 2019

Just Posted

Video: Truckers stuck in Revelstoke due to highway closure

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve. Highway 1 is closed near Golden

Swimmers dive into Shuswap Lake for annual Polar Bear Swim

New Year’s Day tradition continues as 28 swimmers brave the cold water

Trans Canada highway closed at Rogers Pass

Accidents and weather conditions have closed BC Highway 1

Assessed value of most Shuswap properties increases

Single family homes in Salmon Arm go up by an average five per cent, Sicamous by 17 per cent

Heavily-armed RCMP officers surround house in Sicamous

The Kappel Street property has been cordoned off since approximately 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2.

VIDEO: Boy’s service dog bounced from B.C. trampoline park

A Langley woman says her brother’s certified service dog was refused entry. She took to social media.

Salmon Arm Secondary Jewels need help getting to Hawaii

The soccer team is doing a bottle drive to finish off their fundraising to cover travel costs

Gordon Wilson $5M libel lawsuit against Surrey MLA, B.C. premier, to be heard in April 2020

The trial is expected to run for 10 weeks

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

B.C. alpine mountains under ‘Extreme’ avalanche rating

Avalanche Canada calling for heavy amounts of snow and moderate to strong winds

B.C. daycare owner frustrated over lack of payments with provincial childcare program

Amanda Worms of Little Owl Academy has not received subsidy payments on time for months

More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

Photos taken of a southern resident orca known as J17 showed the female has ‘peanut head’

Sicamous Eagles shut out in 100 Mile House

The Eagles were on the wrong side of a 5-0 road loss on New Year’s Day

Citizen sightings needed for B.C. moose tick survey

Western Canada struggles with declining moose, caribou populations

Most Read