In this undated photo made available on Sunday, May 12, 2019 by @SussexRoyal, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby to mark Meghan‚Äôs first Mother‚Äôs Day as a mom. The image posted on Instagram shows her hand cradling the feet of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, against a bed of spring flowers. (@SussexRoyal via AP)

Meghan, Harry release baby feet photo for US Mother’s Day

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby’s feet to mark Meghan’s first Mother’s Day as a mom.

The image posted Sunday on Instagram showed Meghan’s hand cradling the feet of her son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, with a bed of spring flowers below serving as the background.

The text reads: “Paying tribute to all mothers today – past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered. We honour and celebrate each and every one of you.”

The post also included lines from a poem called “Lands” by Nayyirah Waheed: “my/mother/was/my first country;/ the first place I ever lived.”

Mother’s Day was celebrated Sunday in the United States, Canada and many other countries. Britain’s Mother’s Day was on March 31 this year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

Just Posted

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

In photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: A bright and sunny Mother’s Day

Temperatures in the mid 20s and scattered clouds are expected regionwide.

B.C.-wide tuition waiver gives former foster kids a chance at post-secondary education

Free schooling, extra support services help — but should the government offer even more?

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Okanagan College Aboriginal planner wins national honour

Marilyn Alexis from Vernon campus honoured for leadership excellence

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts Spring Fling tournament

A fun social tournament kicked off the club’s season

Summerland winery offers custom coffee blend

Madam’s Roast a collaboration between Dirty Laundry Vineyard and Backyard Beans

Okanagan Elks Club hosting first RibFest

Finger-licking, lip-smacking rib heaven coming to Vernon Army Camp in July

UPDATED: Sheds, trailer destroyed in Okanagan fire

Two sheds and a fifth wheel go up in smoke Sunday morning in Spallumcheen; fire not suspicious

Most Read