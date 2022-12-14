(Noah Redka/Submitted)

(Noah Redka/Submitted)

Mini adventures count: Kelowna TikTok creator wants people to be active outdoors

He wants people to enjoy the outdoors in the Okanagan, in all seasons

A casual runner and full time silly goofy guy is influencing people in Kelowna to stay active through the winter.

Noah Redka is the guy behind and in-front of the camera on TikTok account @nrmlno, where he gives people the tools to have fun outdoors.

“My motivation is to enable adventure of all types in any capacity, no matter the conditions,” said Redka.

He shoots vlog style videos that show how he finds balance between full time employment and staying active.

In some of the videos Redka explains the logistics of preparing for winter activities, in others he goes on a run through downtown Kelowna, and in most he ends with a trip to Bright Jenny for a coffee.

@nrmlno Happy Sunday! Let’s go #outside and move around. XC #skiing for the first time ever. #vlog #fyp #grwm #fitcheck #climbing #xcskiing #ick #cardio #granola #outdoors #granolacheck #patagonia #arcteryx #gorp #cycling ♬ 𝘠𝘚𝘓 – June Freedom & Elji Beatzkilla

“It shouldn’t be serious, it shouldn’t be too hard, it should be fun and make you feel good.”

Lace up, put lights on your bike and get outdoors, you may see Redka cruising around the streets.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownarunningSnowWinter

Previous story
Morning Start: Human to insect ratio
Next story
PODCAST: B.C dancing duo brings the funk to millions around the world

Just Posted

A custom 18-foot home from Your Tiny Homes Inc. was the model used in a presentation at the Dec. 7 Sicamous Planning and Development Committee meeting, about possibly allowing such homes at 1005 Riverside Ave. (Summit Tiny Homes photo)
Sicamous committee contemplates tiny homes on Riverside Avenue

You rarely see voles feeding in the open. This one is living dangerously as it nibbles grass on a lawn close to the edge of Shuswap Lake. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: Tiny voles are heavyweights in the Salmon Arm Bay food chain

An advanced life support unit was moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm in September 2022. (File photo)
Advanced paramedic unit moved from Vernon to Salmon Arm

These are just some of the trees and woodland creatures adorned with lights at the Salmon Arm home of Kayla, Brandi and Rod Butts, mother and grandparents to four-year-old Jaxon, who died in July 2022. (Photo contributed)
Lights shine brightly at Salmon Arm home to share love generated by young boy who died