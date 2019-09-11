55+ BC Games kick off Wednesday in Kelowna, B.C. (55+ BC Games/Flickr)

Morning start: 55+ athletes descend on the Okanagan

A look at everything you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

It’s a mixed bag today, so don’t take the risk, pack an umbrella.

Fun Fact of the Day:

Based on landmass, Vatican City is the smallest country in the world, measuring just 0.2 square miles, almost 120 times smaller than the island of Manhattan. Situated on the western bank of the Tiber River, Vatican City’s two-mile border is landlocked by Italy.

Weather forecasts according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI):

The 55+ BC games are set to commence today in Kelowna. Read the full story here.

Video of the Day:

Summer heat is definitely coming to an end which means the countdown for snow is on. Check out this video of a pupper having too much fun.

(Don’t worry, he was ok)

Previous story
VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

Just Posted

Classical music and kickboxing help Shuswap woman overcome learning disorders

Accomplished student becomes instructor, offering lessons in martial arts, violin and piano

Salmon Arm Fire Department opens ranks to junior firefighters

Young department members will earn high school credits while training alongside firefighters

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

Column: Collisions, horses and displays of public compassion

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Larger private docks supported for Shuswap lakes

CSRD approves bylaw increasing allowable dock sizes for single-family homes, parks

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Remarkable author of The Shuswap focus of new biography

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Ready, aim, fire: Top-ranked skeet shooters coming to Okanagan for championships

The Central Okanagan Shotgun Sports Club will host the Western Championships in 2020

Morning start: 55+ athletes descend on the Okanagan

A look at everything you need to know for Wednesday, Sept. 11.

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

Most Read