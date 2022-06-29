(Photo - u/Pardusco/Reddit)

(Photo - u/Pardusco/Reddit)

Morning Start: Beavers used to be the size of black bears

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 29

Good morning Okanagan. Let’s get your day started on the right foot!

Fun Fact: Prehistoric beavers were the same size as black bears.

Nowadays beavers can range anywhere from 40-100 pounds.

On this day

In 2003, actress Katherine Hepburn dies at age 96.

In 2020, actor Carl Reiner dies at age 98.

In 2021, Lytton, British Columbia records a temperature of 49.6 degrees, a Canadian record.

National holidays

Today is National Camera Day, National Parchment Day, National Waffle Iron Day, National Almond Buttercrunch Day and International Fisherman Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election. Learn more here.

2 dead in Peachland shooting. Learn more here.

Busy start to summer for Penticton Search and Rescue. Learn more here.

Trending

This crowd cheering on this little girl is the best thing you’ll see today.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Camila Mendes (28), NBA star Kawhi Leonard (31), comedian Colin Jost (40), actor Gary Busey (78), actress Melora Hardin (55), and comedian Richard Lewis (75).

Have a great Wednesday everyone!

