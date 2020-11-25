(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: By 2050, 95 percent of North Jakarta could be submerged

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Good morning today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 5 degrees with a 60 per cent chance of showers of flurries.

Fun Fact of the day: By 2050, 95 percent of North Jakarta could be submerged

It’s well known that Venice is sinking, but it turns out that Indonesia’s capital of North Jakarta might also be going under. Due to rising sea levels and sinking land, which is a result of climate change, 95 percent of the area might be submerged by 2050, according to a report by Wired.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Revelstoke:

In case you missed it:B.C. daily COVID-19 cases hits record 941 on Tuesday

B.C.’s surge of new coronavirus hit a new high of 941 diagnosed cases on Tuesday, as public health officials tightened down on indoor group exercise activities.

The latest figures from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control include 7,732 active cases, 284 people currently in hospital, 61 in critical care, and 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 358 confirmed deaths since the pandemic began early this year. A total of 19,605 people have recovered, from a total of 28,348 diagnosed cases overall.

Of the new cases, 678 are in the Fraser Health region, 174 in Vancouver Coastal, 49 in Interior Health, 29 in the Northern Health region and 11 on Vancouver Island. The results come from 11,037 tests completed as of Nov. 24.

Song of the Day: Metric – Now or Never

Video of the Day:

READ MORE:All dance studios, other indoor group fitness facilities must close amid updated COVID-19 rules

