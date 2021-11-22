(Photo: Pexels)

Morning Start: Copper doorknobs are self-disinfecting

Your Morning Start for Monday, Nov. 22

Good morning, and happy Monday! Let’s get your week off to a good start!

Fun fact: Copper doorknobs are self-disinfecting.

Copper and its alloys have been popular materials for doorknobs for a very long time. Not only does it look nice, it also kills bacteria. According to a study from the National College of Kathmandu in Nepal, brass sterilizes the bacteria that build up from the hands that grip it.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Penticton:

In Revelstoke:

In Salmon Arm:

In Vernon:

In case you missed it…

The daughter of two Salmon Arm residents and a Salmon Arm store manager both describe themselves as having tears in their eyes when they speak of their recent interactions.

Samantha Wallace contacted the Observer to express her overwhelming appreciation for the actions of Marilyn Williams, store manager at the Salmon Arm Co-op Gas Bar, on Nov. 17.

Wallace explained she lives in Edmonton, her brother and family live on Vancouver Island and her elderly parents live in Salmon Arm.

Trending on TikTok:

@baileymunger5

First freeze of the year! #lakelouise #banff #alberta #canada #hockey #HolidayYourWay

♬ The song is All Night by Matoma and The Vamps – 𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 🦋

