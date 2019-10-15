(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Did movie trailers always air before the film?

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 15th, 2019

Most people are still recovering from all the turkey over the weekend, but the good news is that it’s a four day work week.

Fun Fact of the day:

Movie Trailers originally played after the movie.

They “trailed the feature film, hence the name. The first trailer appeared in 1912 and was for a Broadway show, not a movie.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

The less fortunate in Kelowna had access to a free traditional Thanksgiving meal Monday, thanks to the local Gospel Mission. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

This what you would call some pretty intense training ….

ALSO READ: Water Quality Advisory in effect for those living in Kelowna’s Glenmore-Ellison area

Turkeys avoid dinner plate at Thanksgiving meal in Aldergrove

