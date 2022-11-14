(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Dragonflies back in the day

Your morning start for Monday, Nov. 14

Good morning Okanagan! Hope you had a great weekend! Now let’s get your week started!

Fun Fact: 300 million years ago, dragonflies were the size of large birds.

On this day

In 1908, Albert Einstein announced his quantum theory of light.

In 1993, Don Shula becomes the winningest head coach in NFL history

In 1997, Maple Ridge, B.C. native and Colorado Rockies outfielder Larry Walker wins the National League MVP award.

In 2002, ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ is released in theatres.

In 2006, James Bond film ‘Casino Royale’ premieres in theatres.

National holidays

Today is Children’s Day, International Girls Day, Anti-Bullying Week, Loosen Up Lighten Up Day, National American Teddy Bear Day, National Pickle Day, National Seat Belt Day, National Family PJ Day, National Spicy Guacamole Day, World Diabetes Day, and World Orphans Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

kelowna

In Penticton

penticton

In Revelstoke

revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

salmon arm

In Vernon

vernon

In case you missed it

The Okanagan Sun are national champions. Learn more here.

Bryan Adams: Still rockin’ after all these years. Learn more here.

Funding falling short for Okanagan’s Friends of Fintry. Learn more here.

Trending

Imagine taking your SAT test and having to take it again because the UPS driver lost them…

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actor Josh DuHamel (50), actor Patrick Warburton (58), drummer Travis Barker (47), and King Charles III (74).

Have a great Monday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

celebrity birthdayscoffeeKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
Activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting at Vancouver art gallery protest
Next story
PODCAST: Tyler O’Neill of Maple Ridge a big-league hit with the St. Louis Cardinals

Just Posted

Gina Le Bel, Tyson Salo, Martin Birse and Joe Moser are the team at McElhanney's new Salmon Arm office in the Centennial Building at 51 3rd St. NE. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Longtime B.C. company McElhanney opens branch in historic Salmon Arm building

As this common merganser surfaces with a small carp in its bill, another merganser tries to steal the fish near the Salmon Arm wharf. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: ‘Fish ducks’ put on quite a show near Salmon Arm wharf

Soldiers of the Royal Rifles of Canada pose for a photo with their mascot Gander in Hong Kong in 1941. (Contributed)
Royal Rifles of Canada canine mascot remembered as hero for role in Second World War

A military historian and long-standing member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Harry Welton will lead Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Salmon Arm Cenotaph on Nov. 11. (Barb Brouwer photo)
We will remember them: Salmon Arm historian records the stories of more than 100 veterans