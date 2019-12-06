(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

The weekend is set to begin in the Okanagan with expected rain and light flurries.

Might be the best weekend to do all remaining Christmas shopping online.

Fun Fact of the day:

Dec. 6 is Saint Nicholas Day in western Christian countries.

The early Christian bishop died on this day in the year 343 at aged 73. Known as Nicholas the Wonderworker, he is recognized as the patron saint of sailors, merchants, children and more. Celebrations are held in North American communities with strong German influences as well as in many places across Europe.

Saint Nicholas’ reputation evolved throughout the years, as his secret gift-giving habit gave rise to the traditional model of Santa Claus.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

City of Kelowna bylaw staff are removing an average of 800 pounds everyday from the new homeless camps at the north end of the city. Read more here.

Video of the day:

READ MORE: Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nearly 40% of Canadians want creationism taught in schools: poll

Just Posted

Salmar manager draws curtain on career with Salmon Arm’s independent movie theatres

After 22 years, Daila Duford announces departure at association’s AGM

VIDEO: Salmon Arm elementary students step up for Canadian Music Class Challenge

Bastion and Hillcrest elementary schools submit videos, winners announced Dec. 17

Workshops, networking events designed for Shuswap women entrepreneurs on the way

Tsuts’weye project holds successful roundtables where valuable information gathered

‘She was awesome’: Malakwa baker leaves U.S. holiday show

‘There are Christmas miracles, look at me’

Salmon Arm ranked 7th best place to work in B.C. for 2020

Categories reflecting quality of life influence ranking

VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Ecole polytechnique on the evening of Dec. 6, 1989

Year in jail for ex-Vernon Judo coach for child porn

Bryan McLachlan pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing child pornography

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a tragedy, 30 years later

While the Montreal Massacre made headlines because of its scale, gender-based violence is not new

Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

Defence questions whether search warrant police executed was obtained on solid grounds Thursday

Most Read