Morning Start: Have you ever wondered why Bruce Willis guest-starred on Friends?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, everywhere you go in the Okanagan.

Fun Fact of the day:

Bruce Willis only agreed to guest star on FRIENDS after losing a bet with his “The Whole Nine Yards” co-star Mathew Perry. He played Jennifer Aniston’s love interest in a 3 episode arc and won an Emmy for his performance. He donated his acting fee to five charities.

E incominci a ballare come Bruce Willis in Friends 🤣 pic.twitter.com/SwHGyd7YQO — Comedy Central IT (@ComedyItalia) September 12, 2017

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

In the new year, West Kelowna may be able to offer more access to shelter for those in need. Read the story here.

Province plans to open shelter for West #Kelowna homeless in 2020 https://t.co/19YpZjSPrB — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) December 1, 2019

Video of the day:

Talk about a boatload of teddy bears:

Never gets old! 😲@TheHersheyBears Teddy Bear Toss night is unreal. pic.twitter.com/8vYxA4zGam — NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2019

READ MORE: Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.