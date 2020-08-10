(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: High heels were first designed for men

Your morning start for Monday, Aug. 10, 2020

Good morning, the forecast for the week is mostly sunny. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: High heels were first designed for men.

Though closely identified as a female fashion staple today, high heels were first designed for men. At the end of the 16th century, Persian-inspired style was all the rage in Europe, according to the J. Paul Getty Museum, and heels were seen as being virile and masculine—and a great way to boost your height a few inches.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Weekly roundup: Kelowna COVID-19 cases grow to 159, drowning incidents increase in Okanagan, COVID-19 testing expanded in Kelowna

Song of the Day: Tangerine – Glass Animals

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Local state of emergency declared near Okanagan home

Environment Canada weather

