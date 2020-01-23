(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… a Pluto Platter?

Your morning start for Thursday, January 23, 2020

January 23 marks the 63rd anniversary of everyone’s favourite flying plastic disc. Frisbee is the go-to activity at dog parks and beach parties the world over, but Frisbee wasn’t the first name chosen when Wham-O toy company rolled out its first batch in 1957…

Fun Fact of the day:

William Frisbie opened the Frisbie Pie Company in Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1871. The name would become associated the act of throwing empty pie tins around, as that’s exactly what students from universities in the area did on a regular basis.

When Wham-O rolled out its perfected model – the basis for all modern flying discs – it named it the Pluto Platter.

The name didn’t last long; once the co-founders of Wham-O heard what the university kids were calling them, they quickly went with Frisbee as the brand name.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Parts of the Shuswap and Okanagan are in for rain, snow or both today. A highway alert is in effect for Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, due to an expected 20 to 25 cm of snowfall.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Revelstoke council approved their own pay raises earlier this week, prompting a vote from city workers to go on strike. Coun. Steven Cross resigned from his position shortly after his fellow colleagues agreed upon a 134 per cent raise for mayor and 67 per cent for councillors.

Video of the day:

Single file, kids!

Can you tell where this was shot judging by the mountains in the background?

READ MORE: Vernon-based company nominated for B.C. small business award

Most Read