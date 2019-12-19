(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Ketchup was once sold as medicine

Your morning start for Thursday, December 19, 2019

Highway drivers should take note of Environment Canada snowfall warnings for the region. Warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt, the Okanagan Connector from Merritt to Kelowna and the Trans-Canada from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Fun Fact of the day:

Ketchup is a condiment most likely to be found on North American tables, but in 1834, thanks to one Ohio physician, it could also be found in medicine cabinets.

Dr. John Cooke Bennet first came up with the idea to add tomatoes to ketchup, which until then had been a fish or mushroom-based concoction. He claimed the addition of tomatoes added the vitamins and antioxidants needed to cure indigestion, and began prescribing “tomato pills.”

Dr. Bennet’s ketchup pills caught on quick once they hit the market but ultimately failed as a trusted medicine due to false claims. That said, we can thank Dr. Bennet for adding the special ingredient to one of our favourite tangy sauces.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Driving conditions are likely to be poor towards the as Environment Canada warns of an expected five to 10 cm of snow in the Shuswap and parts of the Okanagan.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night. It’s only the third time in history an American chief executive has been indicted through the impeachment process. Unsurprisingly, the historic vote was split along party lines.

Video of the day:

This deer apparently knows what to do after scoring a goal!

