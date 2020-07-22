Morning Start: Koala fingerprints are so close to humans’ that they could taint crime scenes

Good morning, today is Thursday, which means we are just one day away from Friday. Woohoo!

Fun Fact of the day: Koala fingerprints are so close to humans’ that they could taint crime scenes

Koalas might not seem to have a lot in common with us, but if you were to take a closer look at their hands, you’d see that they have fingerprints that are just like humans’. In fact, they’re so similar when it comes to the distinctive loops and arches, that in Australia, “police feared that criminal investigations may have been hampered by koala prints,” according to Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Any koalas who want to commit crimes would be wise to do so wearing gloves.

Don’t come to Kelowna and act like the city is a COVID free bubble, where you can behave however you want.

That is the messaging from Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran following a recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the city that saw case numbers top more than 70 on Tuesday, July 22.

Most of the cases have been linked to those in their 20s and 30s who attended private parties.

Basran said as the cases continue to climb following the initial cluster outbreak at the start of July, residents have been expressing outrage and concern.

He said some residents believe that Kelowna should not be allowing visitors to the community or that Bernard should not have been shut down to traffic and opened to patio expansions.

“As far visitors go that isn’t a decision to be made by the City of Kelowna, that is a decision to be made by Dr. Bonnie Henry. As of right now, she is still OK with visitors from across the province, visiting here,” he explained. “She also said there are no plans to restrict travel between provinces.”

Video of the day:

What will be the name of the NHL’s 32nd franchise?

07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

