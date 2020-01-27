(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash at age 41

Your morning start for Monday, January 27, 2020

Jan. 26, 2020 will always be known as the day the world lost Kobe Bryant. The 5-time NBA Champion was killed along with his 13-year-old daughter and 7 others when their helicopter crashed on a hillside in Calabasas, California. Bryant was 41 years-old.

Fun Fact of the day:

Did you know Kobe Bryant was named after a piece of meat?

According to CNN, his parents named him after a type of steak. The origin of the beef is from a species of cattle, Wagyu, raised in the Kobe region of Japan.

In addition, Bryant lived in Italy for eight years and learned fluent Italian while his father played in the Italian Professional League.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

The Okanagan continues to stay mild throughout the week, but there will be a chance of showers almost every day.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Hundreds of Aussie staff working at Big White Ski Resort will be thinking fondly of their friends and families back home while they celebrate Australia Day thousands of miles away from their fire-ravaged home country.

Video of the day:

A classy move by a classy athlete.

pt>

READ MORE:Canada’s basketball community mourns Kobe Bryant after helicopter crash

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kris Hawryluik – Ski patrol Director, 33 years ski patrol

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCLC opens novelty bet on Harry and Meghan moving to the west coast
Next story
BC Place lights up in purple and yellow to honour Kobe Bryant

Just Posted

RCMP offer update on recovery of illegal firearms, stolen vehicles in North Shuswap

$12,700 worth of pet food found in July 2019 search of Leopold Road property

Suspect reported head-butting Chase RCMP officer during arrest

Charges laid include break and enter, assault, resisting arrest and assault causing bodily harm

Award recognizes Salmon Arm homes, buildings for heritage value

Honours to be presented during Heritage Week, Feb. 17 to 23

Downed power lines block North Shuswap road

Close to 1,500 people are without power

Hundreds race, thousands raised at Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet

More than 400 skiers participate in annual event at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

VIDEO: Canada’s first presumptive case of coronavirus officially confirmed

Both patient and wife arrived on a China Southern Airlines flight after having been to Wuhan

Quintet jazzes it up with Okanagan-wide talents

Justin Glibbery group brings twist of jazz and pop

Trans-Canada closed east of Golden due to avalanche hazard

The highway is estimated to reopen around 7 p.m.

Penticton Indian Band stands in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en

“We’ve lived in this area for 10,000 years, and our knowledge is being disregarded…” - Chad Eneas.

Coming soon: Husband turns back time on failed marriage in La Belle Époque

Cinemaphile by Joanne Sargent

National Pie Day call-out: Pies wanted for annual Best of the Shuswap contest

RJ Haney Heritage Village puts out the call for entries for annual fundraiser

Former Hells Angels associate in Kelowna court on gun, drug charges

Former Angels associate Dale Habib appears in Kelowna court

NDP suggests easing secondary housing rules for B.C. farmland

Lana Popham proposes guest homes not just for relatives

After four sexual assaults in the same B.C. park, RCMP ask women not to walk alone

Four sexual assaults took place in Glen Park over two months

Most Read