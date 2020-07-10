(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Microsoft headquarters is home to the world’s quietest room

Your morning start for Friday, July 10, 2020

Nothing but sunshine on the forecast for the Okanagan/Shuswap this fine Friday morning.

Fun Fact of the day:

It’s nice to have a quiet room to relax and to think, but if you stay in the world’s quietest room long enough, you might start to hear yourself think.

At Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond, Washington, the “anechoic” chamber is the world’s quietest room; all sound from the surrounding world is blocked out, and background noise registers at -20.35 dBA—approaching the lowest level of sound thought to be mathematically possible.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The B.C. government is appealing a court decision that denied the seizure of three Hells Angels clubhouses, one of which is located in Kelowna. Read the full story here.

Video of the day:

In case you’ve never seen a bird carrying a shark before…

READ MORE: Kelowna taxpayers could pay $90K for losses caused by cancelled Memorial Cup

Environment Canada weather

