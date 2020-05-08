(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: More phone calls are made on Mother’s Day than any other time of year

Your morning start for Friday, May 8, 2020

Not everyone will be able to visit with mom in person on this particular Mother’s Day, but Rule 1 of the special holiday is this: a phone call goes a long way.

Fun Fact of the day:

Mother’s Day Sunday is the busiest day of the year for phone calls in the U.S., though in recent years the day after Thanksgiving has challenged for the title. Chats with mom cause phone traffic to spike as much as 37 per cent, to about 122 million calls in total.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

It’s sunny and warm throughout the Shuswap – Okanagan, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend!

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The B.C. health ministry has begun reaching out to thousands of scheduled surgery patients whose procedures have been delayed or cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A catch-up program is expected to run for the next two years for the 30,000 patients who saw delays or cancellations, plus an estimated 24,000 who would have been added to wait lists since pandemic measures began March 17.

Video of the day:

Who wins in a staring contest: a woodpecker or an owl?

READ MORE: 101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

