(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Night Owls Tend to Be Smarter Than Early Birds

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Good morning, yes, it is Monday, but at least the smoke has finally cleared.

Fun Fact of the day: Night Owls Tend to Be Smarter Than Early Birds

Feel bad that you’re never well-rested enough to head out for a jog before the sun’s up? Don’t be. Research published in Personality and Individual Differences suggests that night owls tend to have higher I.Q.s than early risers.

Weather forecast according to environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it: Former Kelowna cop faces fourth lawsuit alleging sexual assault

Another woman has come forward with allegations of sexual assault against former Kelowna Mountie Brian Mathew Burkett.

A fourth woman filed a civil lawsuit against Burkett on Thursday, Sept. 17, alleging the officer used his position of power to sexually harass her. Separately, Burkett is also facing seven criminal charges for breach of trust.

The new lawsuit alleges Burkett manipulated, stalked and harassed the plaintiff, telling her he’d ensure she’d go to prison if she did not have sex with him. Eventually, the suit alleges, this led to Burket sexually assaulting the Kelowna woman.

Song of the Day: Fair Play – Malaki & Lucy McWilliams

Video of the day:

READ MORE:Province opens ‘middle income’ housing in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Just Posted

Sicamous’ Red Barn receives funding for upgrades

CSRD approves funding for HVAC replacement

Morning Start: Night Owls Tend to Be Smarter Than Early Birds

Your morning start for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Volunteers step up during pandemic to work on Shuswap trails

New Shuswap Memorial Cemetery Trails loop ready to hike and ride

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Rabbit Day, Hobbit Day and One-Hit Wonder Day are all coming up this week

Quirky Canadian comedy ‘Schitt’s Creek’ takes Emmys by storm with comedy sweep

Toronto-raised Daniel Levy and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy both got supporting actor nods

B.C. has highest number of active COVID-19 cases per capita, federal data shows

B.C. currently has 1,803 active cases after weeks of COVID-19 spikes in the province

‘Fed bears are dead bears’ Okanagan residents warned

Several bears spotted near Okanagan Rail Trail, and getting into garbage

Ricin letter sent to White House appears to have originated in Canada: RCMP

Woman was arrested at the New York-Canada border

181 days gone: Family continues to look for man last seen in RCMP custody 6 months ago

Brandon Sakebow’s last known location was leaving Mission RCMP cell, police say; family has doubts

B.C. unveils new cannabis sales programs to help small, Indigenous growers

Government did not say how it will define small producers, but says nurseries will be included in the policy

B.C. transportation minister will not seek re-election

Claire Trevena has held the position since 2017

Squabble over mask policy at LUSH in Kelowna mall

The woman filmed the encounter at LUSH Cosmetics, where wearing a mask in-store is company policy

Cops For Kids ride wraps in Okanagan

No pomp, no circumstance for end of milestone 20th anniversary fundraising bicycle trip

Most Read