Morning Start: Rain, rain, go away

Your morning start for Saturday, Sept. 14

The turnaround from summer to fall may happen in the Okanagan quicker than expected. Environment Canada forecasts rain with breaks of sun throughout Saturday with mostly more rain through the rest of next week.

Highs ranging around 20 C can be expected, but the Okanagan may have seen the last of the blistering sunny days for now.

Fun fact of the day:

The full moon closest to the Autumn Equinox is called the Harvest Moon. It was believed to be vital for an abundant harvest by many cultures.

Did you catch the Harvest Moon Friday night?

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

Highs of 21 C Saturday with a mix of sun and a 40 per cent chance of rain throughout the day. Rain and clouds are expected through the evening as the night time temperature drops to around 13 C.

In Vernon:

A mix of sun, clouds and rain throughout Saturday. A high of 21 C with a 40 per cent chance of rain and dropping to 13 C in the evening.

In Salmon Arm:

A dryer expected Saturday in Salmon Arm with slight chances of rain coming later in the night. High of 19 through the day with mostly sun and a mix of clouds. High of 13 C later in the night.

In Penticton:

High of 22 C with a mixture of sun and clouds and a 40 per cent chance of rain through the day. Dropping to about 15 C at night with rain continuing through to Sunday morning.

