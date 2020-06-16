(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Robert Wadlow is the tallest man to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Good morning, Okanagan! Only four more days until the official start of summer.

Fun Fact of the day: Robert Wadlow is the tallest man to ever live

Robert Pershing Wadlow (Feb. 22, 1918 – July 15, 1940), also known as the Alton Giant and the Giant of Illinois, was an American man who was the tallest person in recorded history for whom there is irrefutable evidence. He was born and raised in Alton, Illinois, a small city near St. Louis, Missouri.

Wadlow reached 8 ft 11.1 inches in height and weighed 439 lb (199 kg) at his death at age 22. His great size and his continued growth in adulthood were due to hyperplasia of his pituitary gland, which results in an abnormally high level of human growth hormone. Even by the time of his death, there was no indication that his growth had ended.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In case you missed it: Snow delays summer opening of Big White Ski Resort

A large dump of snow on Big White Ski Resort has postponed summer reopening.

The summer opening of the Okanagan resort has been postponed until July 10, the resort’s vice president announced on social media Monday (June 15).

Michael J. Ballingall said conditions on the mountain Monday morning showed that, “mother nature is not finished with winter at Big White Ski Resort yet.”

“We will continue to use a snowcat and backhoe to clear trails wherever we can, but we are going to need a lot of help from the sun,” Ballingall said.

Video of the day:

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

 

