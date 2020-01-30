(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: The police pulled the plug on the Beatles

Your morning start for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Exactly 51 years ago a legendary British rock band played its final live show. Fitting for a band as iconic as the Beatles, the show began and ended in unusual fashion.

Fun Fact of the day:

On Jan. 30, 1969, the Beatles went up to the rooftop of their record label headquarters and began playing music. The unannounced performance was the band’s first in two and a half years, lasted 42 minutes and contained new music.

The band played in front of a pleasantly surprised crowd until a noise complaint prompted the police to ask the band to keep it down. The Beatles kept playing after the police arrived, until an officer yanked out a cord from their equipment.

There you have it: the police pulled the plug – literally – on the world’s biggest band.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

Sun is in the forecast throughout the valley, with highs of 4 degrees and likely some rain overnight.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

Air Canada has cancelled select flights to China over concerns about the growing the coronavirus epidemic.

Video of the day:

Christine Sinclair became the all-time leading scorer in men’s and women’s international soccer in an Olympic qualifier match on Wednesday. The 36-year-old Canadian captain passed retired American Abby Wambach with the 185th international goal of her career.

READ MORE: Kimberly Conservation Officers free deer tangled in festive lights

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP investigating incident in Eagle Bay

Witness claims man with injury rushed to hospital

Black ice warning issued for Highway 1, Highway 97B in the Shuswap

Drivers advised to slow down, maintain safe distance, avoiding aggressive braking

Video: Deer carcass attracts big cat to Shuswap property

Bobcats make their presence known in Silver Creek, Chase

Shuswap carport collapse from snow prompts question of landlord/tenant responsibility

Cracks in ceilings, doors that become difficult to open can be warning signs

“Heart horse” killed after snow collapses shelter at Chase equine rescue

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

Letter: Keep your dogs off salted roads and sidewalks

Writer concerned for treatment of animals in harsh weather

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Okanagan Symphony shines for diamond anniversary

60 years later, OSO performs back in Penticton, where first concert was held, as well as Kelowna and Vernon

U.S. reports first case of human-to-human transmission of coronavirus

Patient is married to woman who contracted virus after she returned from trip to Wuhan, China

Kelly Ellard’s day parole extended for six more months, allowed to leave four nights per week

Ellard was convicted of killing 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997

Alberta panel suggests schools ‘balance’ lessons about climate change, oilsands

Panel also recommends social studies include importance of natural resources to province’s economy

