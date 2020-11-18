Morning Start: The sun makes up around 99.9 percent of the mass in the entire solar system

Good morning, today’s forecast in the Central Okanagan is 4 degrees and showers.

Fun Fact of the day: The sun makes up around 99.9 percent of the mass in the entire solar system

Earth doesn’t feel so enormous once you learn that the sun alone makes up somewhere between 99.8 and 99.9 percent of all the mass in the entire solar system, according to the experts at the University of California, San Diego. The rest is split between the planets and their satellites, as well as the comets, asteroids, dust, and gas.

In case you missed it: Police called to Kelowna Costco after patron refuses to wear mask

Staff at Kelowna Costco were forced to call the police on Monday (Nov. 16) after a patron who refused to wear a mask would not leave the store when requested to do so.

RCMP officers attended the store to investigate allegations of trespassing.

“After a discussion with attending officers, the patron agreed to leave the business without further incident,” said Const. Solana Paré.

Monday was the first day the big box store shifted to a mandatory face-covering policy for all of its customers. Prior to the change, those who claimed they could not wear a mask for medical reasons were exempt from the rule.

“If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco,” CEO Craig Jelinek said in a statement on Nov. 10.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some; however, we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

