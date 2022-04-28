(Pixabay)

Morning Start: The United States has been at war for a long time

Your morning start for Thursday, April 28

Fun Fact: Since its inception in 1776, the United States has been at war for 225 of it’s 244 years! That’s only 19 years that the country has not been involved in a war.

In 1967, Muhammad Ali refuses to enroll in the army and is stripped of his boxing title.

In 2014, television host Craig Ferguson announces he is leaving ‘The Late, Late Show’.

In 2019, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ makes an estimated $1.2 billion on it’s release night, making it the first movie to make over one billion dollars on opening night.

According to National Today, today is Take Your Kids to Work Day, National Kids and Pets Day, National Superhero Day, Stop Food Waste Day, Workers’ Memorial Day, National Bravehearts Day, National Blueberry Pie Day, and Great Poetry Reading Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service. Learn more here.

Kelowna woman celebrates birthday with two million dollars. Learn more here.

‘Massive’ log cabin-style shelter goes up in flames near Okanagan Lake Marina. Learn more here.

This has to be the worst way to lose a baseball game…

Also, when dads are holding their kids at baseball games, they will catch a ball coming toward them no matter what.

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with actress Jessica Alba (41), actress Penelope Cruz (48), television host Jay Leno (72), actor Jorge Garcia (49), actress Bridget Moynahan (51), television personalities Drew and John Scott (44), and PGA golfer John Daly (56).

