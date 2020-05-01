(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Black Press Media)

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

If you think people are weird or crazy for disliking tomatoes, give them a break.

Fun Fact of the day: Why were tomatoes the most feared fruit in eighteenth-century Europe?

Plot twist: Tomatoes weren’t poisonous, the plates of the 1700s era were. At the time, plates were made of Pewter. For the most part, Pewter is a material made of tin and lead. It was mostly used to make tankards, jewelry, various ornamental items and plates. But, how does the plate cause lead poisoning? The tin and lead in the pewter plates would get broken down by the acidity of a tomato leading to the consumer to ingest deadly amounts of broken-down lead.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada?

Is it Summer yet?

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

The federal government has announced it will be banning 1,500 types of assault-style rifles, including the type used in the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal. Read more here.

Video of the day:

Did you know Sulfurhexafluoride can be poured like water to extinguish dozens of candles?

READ MORE: Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment Canada weather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Just Posted

Former Syrian refugee in Shuswap shares his love for Ramadan

Salmon Arm resident looks forward to the holy month of fasting all year

Conservation officers investigate after bear shot and later burned in Shuswap gravel pit

WARNING: This story contains an image which some people may find disturbing… Continue reading

Unusual winged visitor makes a stop in the Shuswap

The bird’s few inland nesting colonies are both hundreds of kilometres away

District grant helps residents and staff in Sicamous seniors facilities stay safe and connected

The $2,000 grant will help pay for personal protective equipment

Salmon Arm’s RJ Haney heritage park closed but not sitting idle

Projects and other work continues on village grounds, support would be appreciated

Feds ban gun used in Montreal massacre, more than 1,500 assault-style rifles

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Morning Start: Tomatoes were once the most feared fruit in Europe

Your morning start for Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Enderby man found after being missing more than a week

RCMP confirmed the 24-year-old has been found safe and well Friday, May 1

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

Police seize 1,500 fake COVID-19 tests being sold in B.C.

Richmond resident won’t be charged, fraud task force says

Canadian Costco shoppers not required to wear face masks like in the U.S.

Face mask requirements come into effect for U.S. stores May 4

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

COLUMN: Damsel in distress is a humiliating role

Over the past weeks we’ve redefined the word ‘hero.’ It used to… Continue reading

Stop calling 911 about new roundabout detour: Revelstoke RCMP

The detour was put in place April 30 as the construction work begins

Most Read