Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News

Morning Start: Trudeau and the Liberals stay in power with minority government

Your morning start for Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019

Conservative candidate Tracy Gray is your new Kelowna-Lake Country MP after beating Liberal incumbent Stephen Fuhr during Monday’s federal election.

Fun Fact of the day:

The lead singer of the Offspring started attending school to achieve a doctorate in molecular biology while still in the band. He graduated in May 2017.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Video of the day:

Don’t mess with Ryan Getzlaf….

