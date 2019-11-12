(Daniel Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: Was Sean Connery’s James Bond hair too good to be true?

Your morning start for Tuesday, November 12th, 2019

If you don’t already have your winter tires you may want to get on it. Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected today in the interior of B.C.

Fun Fact of the day:

Sean Connery wore a toupee in all his James bond movies.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Salmon Arm:

In Penticton:

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

Oyama Legion president Rob Nairne has said a Lake Country Remembrance Day ceremony taking place at George Elliott Secondary on Monday was a success. Read the story here.

Video of the day:

Very sneaky!

ALSO READ: Hundreds attend downtown Kelowna Remembrance Day Ceremony

Mini Mercury skips across sun’s vast glare in rare transit

Environment Canada forecasts 10-15 cm of snow for Shuswap

Snow is expected to be replaced with rain in the afternoon

Over 400 Notch Hill residents without power

The outage is due to downed wires

Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Merritt Centennials split thrilling double-header

One game ended in overtime, the other in a high-scoring final period. Both were a treat for fans.

Salvation Army holiday fundraiser to get boost from next week’s Kettle Kick Off in Salmon Arm

The Silverbacks will be challenging the Wenatchee Wild to see which community can raise more money.

In Photos: Salmon Arm residents pay tribute

Residents gather at cenotaph for Remembrance Day ceremony

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

Cherry denies he was singling out visible minorities with his comments

In Photos: Sicamous remembers

A crowd numbering in the hundreds gathered at Sicamous cenotaph on Nov. 11.

Sportsnet fires Don Cherry after negative comments about immigrants

Don Cherry had said immigrants don’t wear poppies like other Canadians do

Trudeau’s new cabinet: Gender parity because it’s 2019? Or due to competence?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will soon appoint his new cabinet

Canada among three G20 countries least likely to hit emissions targets

It says Canada, South Korea and Australia are the farthest off

Conservatives’ Scheer wants Trudeau to open Parliament Nov. 25

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet

Coquihalla, Okanagan Connector drivers cautioned due to freezing rain

Special weather statement in effect for highways between Hope, Merritt, Kamloops and Kelowna

Summerland council considers change to meeting schedule

Proposal calls for afternoon session and 6 p.m. evening session for regular meetings

