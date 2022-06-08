(Pixabay)

Morning Start: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common?

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 8

Good morning everyone! It’s once again time for the morning start!

Fun Fact: What do dog’s noses, fingerprints and snowflakes have in common? Each one is unique, no two are the same.

On this day

In 1949, George Orwell’s novel ‘1984’ is released.

In 1984, ‘Ghostbusters’ premieres.

In 2001, Ray Bourque plays his final game in the NHL.

In 2018, the Golden State Warriors sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals to win their third championship in four years.

National holidays

Today is Best Friends Day, National Name Your Poison Day, World Oceans Day, and World Brain Tumor Day.

Weather forecast from Environment Canada

In Kelowna

Kelowna

In Penticton

Penticton

In Revelstoke

Revelstoke

In Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm

In Vernon

Vernon

In case you missed it

Kelowna family support program receives $150k donation. Learn more here.

Lake Country’s Iginla out of U18 Womens Worlds with injury. Learn more here.

Okanagan Vinyl Festival spinning back into Penticton. Learn more here.

Trending

Imagine trying to show off and your buddy hides in the game’s machines to ruin it.

Celebrity birthdays

If your birthday is today, you share a birthday with rapper Kanye West (45), actor Juilanna Margulies (55), singer Sturgill Simpson (44), actor Jerry Stiller (would’ve been 95), and comedian Joan Rivers (would’ve been 89).

Have an awesome Wednesday everyone!

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
coffeeOkanagan

Jim Miyashita loads his truck with boxes of expired food placed at the back door of the Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods by supervisor Rick Dion. Jim and Debbie Miyashita and Save-On-Foods are part of Loop, a program that partners farms with grocers to see that expired food gets used as feed, and not sent to the landfill. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm farmers and grocer partners in program keeping expired food out of landfill

Graduating student at Salmon Arm Secondary, Glitter Esquivias, in costume as the Dormouse, receives a $1,000 scholarship and award from longtime teacher Graham Gomme on June 2, created in memory of his mother-in-law, Mary Fowler. The award is the Mary Fowler Memorial Award for Performing Arts at SAS.
Alice in Wonderland closes with special honour for Salmon Arm student

In mid-April, Miracle came into the care of Shuswap Paws Rescue Society volunteer Siobhan Rich. When found, the rescued dog was gaunt and weighed about 26 lbs. (Contributed)
‘Worst condition I’ve ever seen:’ dog rescued in the Shuswap given the name ‘Miracle’

David Harding said he was shaken up when he was nearly hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop when he was crossing 5th Avenue SW at 3rd Street SW in Salmon Arm recently. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Resident warning of dangerous crosswalk in Salmon Arm nearly struck by vehicle