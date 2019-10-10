(Natalia Cuevas-Huaico - Kelowna Capital News)

Morning Start: who’s the smartest of the band?

Your morning start for Thursday, October 10, 2019

It’s Hug a Drummer Day today, but since we’re now at single-digit temperatures and below-zero nights, it’s a good time to hug anyone (to steal their body heat).

Fun Fact of the day:

When it comes to recognition among band members, drummers tend to get the short end of the stick. That’s why since 2013, Oct. 10 has been a day to appreciate those percussionists who keep their bands ticking.

But according to studies by research bodies including the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, drummers may actually be natural intellectuals. A study by Prof. Frederic Ullen from the Institutet tested the drumming skills of 60 people and found that those with a high general intelligence had better rhythmic accuracy. The study also found a link between good timing and the part of the brain used for problem-solving.

Take that, front men!

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In Case You Missed It (ICYMI):

Vernon RCMP Sgt. Rob Farrer completed a walk of more than 60 straight hours along the Okanagan Rail Trail on Tuesday, all to raise awareness for PTSD. Farrer was joined by S.M. Sebastien Lavoie for the final 100 kilometres. Watch them complete their final steps to the Venon RCMP detachment.

Video of the day:

For your video of the day, here’s a good deed done for a pedestrian in need.

READ MORE: Armstrong resident and World War II veteran nears 100th birthday

Brendan Shykora
