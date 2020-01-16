Morning Start: Why beet juice can be used to battle icy roads

Road conditions are an everyday talking point midway through January, so here’s a look at one of the more creative ways some cities deal with their icy asphalt.

Fun Fact of the day:

Salt is a tried and true ice clearer, but its downside is that it becomes ineffective in very cold temperatures. An alternative that’s been used in Canadian cities such as Laval and Calgary is none other than beet juice.

Whereas salt is useful at temperatures closer to zero, the sugar molecules in beet juice lower the freezing point of water to as low as -20 degrees. What’s more, it’s also considered more eco-friendly.

However, it does leave the streets looking like a bloodbath. But then, for some people, winter is already a horror show.

Weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

A snowfall warning is in effect for Penticton with about five to 10 cm expected this morning.

In Kelowna:

In Vernon:

In Penticton:

In Salmon Arm:

In case you missed it:

A B.C. judge has ruled that two young children be vaccinated in accordance with their father’s wishes in Salmon Arm Provincial Court.. As noted in the judgment, the mother of the children does not want them vaccinated against diseases that no longer exist in Canada or any they may already immune to.

B.C. judge rules in favour of vaccination for two children https://t.co/xYCOdF4CCQ — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) January 16, 2020

Video of the day:

Even if you’re not a sports fan, you have to appreciate the video editing skills on display in this clip of Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm mayor willing to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the Shuswap

Brendan Shykora