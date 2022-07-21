No Mothra, just a moth invasion Kootenay-style

Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson
Photo: Ron WilsonPhoto: Ron Wilson

Ron Wilson shares photos that capture the hatching of millions (maybe billions) of river moths the night of July 16.

Ron took the pictures at 8 p.m. from Old Waneta Road, looking towards Trail into the sun.

As many living near the Columbia River can attest to, driving through a moth-hatch is like driving through the rain, only muckier.

Others may be wondering, “What the heck is that?”

Small and fuzzy looking, with a tendency to fly toward and into places people find bothersome — namely noses and mouths — river bugs are caddisflies, or insects that make up the order Trichoptera, or “hairy wings.”

North America is home to more than 1,300 species of caddisflies, a fact that may come as a surprise to casual river observers but not the legions of fly fishermen who go to great lengths to create lures that replicate the intricacies of the caddis form.

Read more: #Photography – What you see photos here

Read more: #LocalHistory – Trail Blazers stories here


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Kootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenaysPhotography

Previous story
Travel on a budget: Tips, tools to find the most cost-effective options for road trips, flying

Just Posted

The Mall at Piccadilly and the Shuswap Makerspace are bringing a Repair Cafe series to Salmon Arm. (Repair Café International)
Repair Cafe series planned for Salmon Arm

Adams Lake (Cstélnec) paddlers finish the July 15 journey from Blind Bay to Adams Lake as part of the 12-day 2022 Pulling Together Canoe Journey. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
PHOTOS: Pulling Together Canoe Journey gives paddlers Adams Lake welcome

Salmon Arm RCMP announced Wednesday, July 20, that Shuswap resident Jason Ross Cameron, wanted on several charges, had been arrested. (File photo)
Police locate, arrest Shuswap man wanted on several charges

Sicamous council has asked staff for a report on allowing temporary use permits to be issued for properties designated Town Centre in the district’s official community plan. (District of Sicamous image)
Council divided over temporary use permits in Sicamous’ downtown