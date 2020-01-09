Daisy, the domestic house cat, survived a trip in the engine of her owner’s car from Vernon to Lake Country. (Camillia Courts photo)

North Okanagan cat survives road trip, under hood of car

Daisy rode all the way from Vernon to Lake Country and didn’t even sustain a scratch or burn

Daisy still has nine lives (or maybe a few less now), despite taking an engine ride from Vernon to Lake Country recently.

The house cat managed to crawl under the hood of her owner’s car and go undetected, and unscathed, for the approximately 30-kilometre road trip on Saturday, Jan. 4.

“My daughter Layla and I were on our way to West Kelowna, and my window washer fluid ran out around Predator Ridge,” Camillia Courts said. “I wasn’t planning on stopping, but decided that I had to stop in Lake Country’s 7-11 because it was just way too bright and I couldn’t see anything. I bought the fluid, came out and when I opened the hood of my car, there was our cat Daisy!”

They had no idea when or how the indoor cat got out.

“I was so surprised to see her,” Courts said. “She ran away from me, but I managed to catch her and threw her in the backseat with my daughter Layla, who was absolutely shocked to see her.”

Daisy was thoroughly examined for injuries and, also surprisingly, it was discovered that she had none.

“No burns, no scratches. Totally A-OK. Oddly enough, she was in a fairly ‘safe’ place (while being totally unsafe of course), but she managed to stay away from any major heat or fans.”

Daisy was even calm and pretty happy as they turned the car around and headed back home.

“We now count the cats before we leave the house,” said Courts, a local photographer and the new promotions and marketing co-ordinator at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

