An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

An Abbotsford police officer got an assist from a resident when he ran out of gas in a residential neighbourhood recently. (Facebook/Tara Lee MacLeod)

One good turn: Good Samaritan voluntarily fills Abbotsford police officer’s gas tank

Woman offers up gas to stranded officer even as prices at the pump stay high

When an Abbotsford police officer ran out of gas in a residential area, someone in the neighbourhood had his back.

A photo was posted on Aug. 3 in a local Facebook group of a woman filling up an Abbotsford cruiser with a small jerry can. The officer is talking on a cell phone.

“Oops!,” wrote Tara Lee MacLeod. “He was very thankful for the gesture. We are all human, we all make mistakes. Choose kindness.”

The post does not identify the officer, the woman doing the good deed, or the neighbourhood this happened in.

While some had a chuckle at the image, others responded with love in the form of heart reactions and supportive comments.

“It happens to the best of us,” wrote Gary Hanna.

While the photo hearkens back to the days when good deeds were perhaps more common, today’s gas prices do not. In Abbotsford this week, the price at the pump is hovering around $1.80 per litre.

READ MORE: Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordGood News

Previous story
‘Go ahead and make a bid on that’: Live RV auction comes to Sicamous

Just Posted

Emergency crews on scene near roundabout. (https://www.sicamous.ca/)
SUV flips on Highway 97A in Sicamous

Six of seven municipal politicians have declared their intention to run in the 2022 civic election on Oct. 15 as well as one newcomer. Nominations close Sept. 9, 2022. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Six incumbents, one newcomer declare intentions to run in Salmon Arm race

Team Leader Kara Slous, left, and Firefighter Matthew Denny work on fire suppression activities for the Keremeos Creek Fire southwest of Penticton. (CSRD photo)
Shuswap firefighters assisting efforts to contain wildfire near Penticton

Biologist Mandy Moore is the owner of Shuswap Bird of Prey, a falconry-based wildlife management and raptor education company. (Mars Romer Photography)
Regional district sticks with raptors for bird control at Salmon Arm landfill