PHOTOS: Meet the winners of the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest

Angeline Haslett has been crowned the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year Contest in partnership with Black Press Media

After more than 25,000 entries from nearly 6,000 entrants, a winner has been named in the London Drugs2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest in partnership with Black Press Media.

Angeline Haslett of Harrison Hot Springs has entered the contest for the past four years and was “very surprised” when she got the good news.

She took her winning photo at the Memorial Hall in Harrison last summer during the Harrison Festival of the Arts.

Said Haslett of her subject, singer Shakura S’Aida: “She was very dynamic and very fun to watch. I sat right in the front row and got quite a few photos… I was happy with them.”

Haslett will receive a $2,000 London Drugs gift card, plus a four-day photography workshop courtesy of professional nature photographer, Dave Hutchison.

With 20 years of experience, Hutchison has more than 40 images published in books, magazines and calendars, and will teach Haslett how to use long exposures and long lenses to shoot night scenes, seascapes, forests, waterfalls and wildlife.

Haslett also won the contest’s Festivals and Events category, earning an additional $500 London Drugs gift card.

Meanwhile, more than 35,000 votes were cast to determine the winner of the London Drugs’ 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award.

Sylvia Motala of Whitehorse is the recipient of the People’s Choice Award and will receive a $250 London Drugs gift card for her photo “May Silence Make You Strong,” captured in Atlin, B.C.

The following winners will each be awarded with a $500 London Drugs gift card.

Ken McAllister won the Scenic Canada category, with “Okanagan Gold,” taken in Okanagan Falls.

Bryan Stephens’s image, “Rock Pigeon” taken in Burnaby, won the Wildlife category.

Ryan Watts earned top marks in the category Love Where You Live, with “Granville St. Bridge at Night” taken at Vancouver’s Granville Island.

Debbie Mackay captured her photo, “A boy and his dog!” in Nanaimo for the People category.

Pia Pedersen won the Food category, with her photo “Salad Love” taken in Lantzville, B.C.

And Jess Alexandrovich won the category Pets with “Keith & Murphy” taken in Whitehorse.

Barb Doughty has been randomly selected as the lucky voter in the London Drugs 2018 Amateur Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award contest and will receive a $250 London Drugs gift card.

The 2018 London Drugs Amateur Photographer of the Year eEditions featuring the Top 50 Editor’s Picks in each category will be released in January. Stay tuned!

