PHOTOS: Northern Valentine light show for North Okanagan

Enderby and Vernon women capture the bright lights on camera

Northern Lights are captured over Enderby Feb. 14. (Laura Madhok photo)

Red and pink may be the more traditional colours for Valentine’s Day.

But this year green was the predominant shade.

The Northern Lights ended the day of love with a spectacular show over the North Okanagan, and beyond.

Laura Madhok caught the glowing night sky on camera over Enderby.

Meanwhile Savannah Ettinger captured the show over Vernon.

READ MORE: Petition pitches additional baseball diamond in Enderby

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

North Okanagan Regional DistrictNorthern lightsPhotographyVernon

Northern Lights are captured over Enderby Feb. 14. (Laura Madhok photo)

Northern Lights are captured over Enderby Feb. 14. (Laura Madhok photo)