‘Pleasantly surprised’: Mounties try out ‘bait packages’ at 2 B.C. malls

Surrey RCMP used the packages ahead of the holiday season, with officers watching for who was naughty and who was nice

Surrey RCMP say a “holiday bait package” project has uncovered the city’s naughty and nice.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas the Mounties’ Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) conducted a project in two local malls with “somewhat surprising results.”

Police said PCTT investigators placed packages containing “name brand electronics and jewelry boxes in bags” from local merchants in areas around the shopping mall “such as the food court and seating areas.”

Plainclothes officers kept watch over the packages to see if any thieves would take advantage of the situation.

RCMP said that during the five-day project, three men were arrested for alleged theft of a bait package. The three suspects, police said, “had a history of property crime or related criminal code offences.”

Those men have all since been released to appear in court on later dates while the investigations continue.

But the project came with some good news, too.

Investigators said they were “pleasantly surprised by the number of Good Samaritans” who saw the unattended packages and turned them into a customer service booth or a security guard. Some “simply watched over the package in hopes of the owner returning.”

Police said “these simple acts of kindness” happened seven times throughout the bait package project.

“This is the first time our Property Crime (Target) Team has done a bait package project in Surrey,” said Staff Sgt. Mike Hall, acting pro-active enforcement officer.

“Only having three subjects steal the package compared to the seven individuals who did the right thing was quite refreshing, especially around the holiday season.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Previous story
Ex-astronaut Thirsk to help define Canada’s place in Mars mission
Next story
Ice dancers Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir named team of the year

Just Posted

Galaxy the cat could use your help

SPCA staff says friendly feline requires leg amputation surgery

Winter blast for central B.C. as outages persist after south coast wind storm

Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province

Shuswap resident returns home to find house ransacked

Long guns, a safe and items of clothing stolen in Sicamous area robbery

Surveillance footage shows suspect in Chase bank fire

Chase RCMP release images from footage recovered from Royal Bank blaze.

Man arrested following assault with a shovel

Chase RCMP arrest 31-year-old man after dispute in Anglemont

Top videos for 2018: The legalization of cannabis

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

VIDEO: Dead rat allegedly found in bowl of chowder at B.C. restaurant

A Vancouver Coastal Health inspector is looking into claims a rat was found in meal at Crab Park Chowdery

17 charges laid against B.C. man in Lower Mainland hit-and-run spree

Police have renewed their plea for dash cam or security camera footage.

Alberta woman returned to Canada after arrest in China

Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

HITCHED: Prepare for your big day with this wedding event

Hitched, put on by Black Press Media, takes place Jan. 6

Fashion Fridays: 10 fashion mistakes all women make

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Trudeau says it’s worth ‘pointing out’ similarities between Scheer and Harper

The Liberal party put the Harper stamp on Scheer the day he was elected leader of the Conservative party

Bantam female Silverbacks win their final game of 2018

Salmon Arm topples Kamloops before holiday break

‘Canapux’ may be next to ease B.C.’s heavy oil shipping pressure

Polymer-packaged pucks float, plastic can be recycled

Most Read