Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

From long-lasting traditions to fads, there’s a lot of history to play and recreation.

Over the years, a lot of gifts and toys have been introduced, especially during the holiday season.

Some of these have been popular and remain so to this day. Others have had fleeting success as fad items. And some have not enjoyed much commercial success.

How much do you know about toys and games from the past? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: A peek into the toy box

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for winter?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Test your knowledge of holiday movies and television specials

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasContestsGames and ToysGift Guide

 

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Tristen Place, turning 10, took some time with his pogo stick to spring into the official first day of spring in downtown Williams Lake. Do you know where the modern pogo stick was invented? (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 19 to 25

Just Posted

Lego has gone through considerable changes over the years. When was this toy introduced? (LEGO via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

Terra Stephenson received Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s 2021 National Eva Markvoort Leadership Award. She’s pictured here with her daughter Sophia. (Contributed)
‘A beautiful example’: Salmon Arm woman wins Cystic Fibrosis Canada leadership honour

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Noah Serdachny scored 3 goals in a 4-3 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Dec. 17, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Prince George 4-3 thanks to Serdachny hat-trick

Some Canoe residents are not happy with the new four-way stop installed at the intersection of 50th Street and 70th Avenue NE, but the city’s traffic safety committee determined the four-way stop is the best solution. (File photo)
Traffic safety committee stands by four-way stop at Canoe intersection