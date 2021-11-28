The R3 diesel locomotive pulls out of the Alberni Pacific Railway roundhouse, preparing to take tourists from the train station in Port Alberni out to McLean Mill National Historic Site. (Black Press file photo)

The R3 diesel locomotive pulls out of the Alberni Pacific Railway roundhouse, preparing to take tourists from the train station in Port Alberni out to McLean Mill National Historic Site. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?

Put your knowledge of roads, rail lines, air transport and shipping to the test

Extreme weather and flooding have resulted in washouts, mudslides and road closures in British Columbia, and as a result, supply chains have been affected.

The road closures and delays have given many British Columbians a new appreciation for truck drivers and others in the transportation industry who help deliver goods and supplies.

How much do you know about transportation systems? Put your knowledge to the test with these questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about social behaviour?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for a summer road trip?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsTransportation

 

Truck drivers provide delivery of goods across Canada. How much do you know about the transportation industry?(Photo submitted)

Truck drivers provide delivery of goods across Canada. How much do you know about the transportation industry?(Photo submitted)

Truck traffic on Highway 1 has dramatically increased since 2014. (Black Press file photo)

Truck traffic on Highway 1 has dramatically increased since 2014. (Black Press file photo)

Truck drivers deliver goods across Canada (Black Press file photo)

Truck drivers deliver goods across Canada (Black Press file photo)

Previous story
‘Canada loves you back’: Ryan Reynolds honoured with Governor General’s Award

Just Posted

Sharon Taylor and her granddaughter Amoura Sherwood came to take in the Salmon Arm Christmas Parade on Nov. 27, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Christmas parade brings joy to Salmon Arm

A Canadian Pacific Rail maintenance worker climbs onto a locomotive at the company’s Port Coquitlam yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday May 23, 2012. Canada’s two largest railways are facing service disruptions following mudslides that have wiped out tracks in British Columbia and caused at least one partial derailment. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?

Marilyn Kalke, a dedicated advocate for women fleeing abusive relationships, passed away on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo contributed)
Former key member of SAFE Society team in Shuswap will be missed by many

Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 4-0 win against the Wenatchee Wild on Nov. 26, 2021. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks goalie Owen Say stops 26 shots for first career BCHL shutout