Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14, is a celebration of love and romance. How much do you know about St. Valentine, the person for whom the day is named? (Pixabay.com)

Valentine’s Day, on Feb. 14, is a celebration of love and romance. How much do you know about St. Valentine, the person for whom the day is named? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Today, Feb. 14, is Valentine’s Day, a day to celebrate love and romance.

To honour the spirit of the day, here are 14 questions about love. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.

(By the way, if you haven’t picked up a Valentine’s Day gift, now would be a good time to do some shopping.)


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Roses, chocolate and wine are all associated with Valentine’s Day. How much do you know about the traditions associated with the day? (Pixabay.com)

Roses, chocolate and wine are all associated with Valentine’s Day. How much do you know about the traditions associated with the day? (Pixabay.com)

Previous story
Kelowna cat returns home after epic 2 year adventure

Just Posted

School District 83 has changed the way the distribute anti-bullying information to conform with the conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
School District 83 sees bullying and anti-bullying change due to COVID-19

The North Okangan and Shuswap district has used a variety of online resources to tackle bullying.

Several UBC Okanagan researchers are looking at the heart in different ways. (File)
UBCO researchers open their hearts for Valentines Day

Researchers weigh in on heart mechanics, mating, romance novels

Halle Krawczyk prepares to do a happy dance following the great news that after her three surgeries in January, there is no sign of cancer on her most recent scans. (Contributed)
Video: Ups and downs during Salmon Arm girl’s cancer surgeries lead to exhilaration

Twelve-year-old Halle Krawzcyk and family hear better news than expected

Cody Hutchinson, a Grade 9 Student at Eagle River Secondary, organized a cellphone detox for his classmates, which ended on Thursday, Feb. 11. (Jim Elliot - Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous students respond well to cellphone detox event

Organizer suggests other schools give restricted phone use a try.

Chrissy Deye, Monica Kriese and other volunteers serve lunch to community members, including those without homes, on a cold, windy Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer) Chrissy Deye, Monica Kriese and other volunteers serve lunch to community members, including those without homes, on a cold, windy Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Propane donation to keep Salmon Arm’s Food with Friends warm

Cold snap means need for fuel for volunteer-run outdoor lunch increasing

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love. How much do you know about love and romance? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of love to the test

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and romance.

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

River the cat. AlleyCats
Kelowna cat returns home after epic 2 year adventure

River the tabby travelled from the Mission area to Joe Rich and survived for two years in a barn

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Cause of Lake Country woman’s death on Okanagan Lake ‘undetermined’: Coroner

Arlene Westervelt’s husband was charged with murder, but the Crown stayed the charge in July 2020

Police stepped in to settle a confrontation between two individuals at an anti-COVID-19 restriction rally in downtown Kelowna on Feb. 13. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Tensions rise between protesters, counter-protesters, at Kelowna anti-restriction rally

More than 100 people gathered at Stuart Park across from Kelowna City Hall on Saturday

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

The 2016 National Youth Homelessness Survey — which surveyed 1,103 young people who experience homelessness in 47 communities across Canada — found that 57.8 per cent of youth surveyed reported having some sort of involvement with the child welfare system. (Pixabay)
B.C. extends emergency supports for youth ‘aging-out’ of foster care

Youth will either be able to stay in their placements or receive financial support, Ministry says

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C.’s top doctor says Nigerian variant identified in the province

Of 47 cases of COVID-19 variants identified in the province, one is believed to be linked to Nigeria

icicles
PHOTOS: Ice volcanoes erupt all over the shores of Okanagan Lake

From floating pancakes to dangling icicles, nature has turned this cold snap into works of art

Most Read