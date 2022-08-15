Facebook

Facebook

Resort celebrates 30 years in Kelowna with root beer floats

Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort has been in Kelowna since 1992

It’s been 30 years since the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort opened its doors.

Back in 1992, the hotel opened as the Grand Okanagan Resort & Conference Centre and over the years has welcomed millions of guests from all over the world.

Making root beer floats at the Delta Grand in Kelowna. (Karen Hill/ Capital News)

Making root beer floats at the Delta Grand in Kelowna. (Karen Hill/ Capital News)

To celebrate the hotel held a small ceremony on Aug. 15, with cake and root beer floats by donation to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Up next for the Okanagan resort is a renovation that will change up guests’ rooms with a new Delta room product in place summer of 2023.

READ MORE: Chances Casino Kelowna has dabbed its last bingo card

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HotelsKelownaOkanagan

Previous story
VIDEO: Lonely B.C. duck follows humans around after coyotes kill her friends

Just Posted

Cellist, composer and performing artist Christine Hanson will be playing the ROOTSandBLUES Main Stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, and will take part in a “Pushing The Boundaries” workshop at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at the Barn Stage. (Contributed)
ROOTSandBLUES: Artist captivates with musical retelling of Robert W. Service poem

Members of the board of directors of the new Shuswap Pride Society including Joanne Wittstock, Shelley Desautels, Allie Alexander, Daylene Fleming, Jenn Andreasen and Marsha Bradcoe were at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm on Aug. 13, 2022 for the group’s meet-and-greet event with a free picnic, music and games for the community. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
New Shuswap Pride Society welcomes community at Marine Peace Park event

Chris Verburg and Jan McDonnell keep the sun off themselves while showing off the 1938 Plymouth on display at the 21st Annual Car Show at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Time to shine: Classic and antique automobiles converge at Shuswap event

Four different plans for units have been developed for a 60-duplex, 120-unit housing project at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe, but the city planning department says, generally, the contemporary styled units are three storeys. (City of Salmon Arm image)
60-unit duplex project in Canoe met with accolades and approvals