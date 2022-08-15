Resort celebrates 30 years in Kelowna with root beer floats

Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort has been in Kelowna since 1992

It’s been 30 years since the Delta Hotels by Marriott Grand Okanagan Resort opened its doors.

Back in 1992, the hotel opened as the Grand Okanagan Resort & Conference Centre and over the years has welcomed millions of guests from all over the world.

Making root beer floats at the Delta Grand in Kelowna. (Karen Hill/ Capital News)

To celebrate the hotel held a small ceremony on Aug. 15, with cake and root beer floats by donation to support the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Up next for the Okanagan resort is a renovation that will change up guests’ rooms with a new Delta room product in place summer of 2023.

READ MORE: Chances Casino Kelowna has dabbed its last bingo card

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HotelsKelownaOkanagan