Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Actor Robert De Niro ramped up his recent attacks on U.S. President Donald Trump by apologizing to Canadians on Monday for the American leader’s conduct and commentary following the G7 summit in Quebec.

De Niro’s latest salvo lacked the profanity that accompanied his first rant against the president, which was delivered to enthusiastic cheers at Sunday’s Tony Awards in New York City, but it was just as scathing.

“I just want to make a note of apology for the idiotic behaviour of my president,” De Niro said in Toronto while attending a ground-breaking ceremony for a new luxury restaurant and hotel complex.

“It’s a disgrace. And I apologize to (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau, too.”

Hours after agreeing to a joint communique with his G7 allies on Saturday, Trump tweeted that he had told his officials to abandon American support for the document and blamed Trudeau for the move.

The president said Trudeau had made “false statements” at a summit news conference and went on to call the prime minister “very dishonest and weak.” Trump then threatened to go after Canada’s auto industry, a mainstay of the Ontario economy, in the same way he has already targeted the country’s steel and aluminum sectors.

READ MORE: Trump’s calling Trudeau ‘dishonest and weak’ sparks calls for calm

At a G7 news conference, Trudeau had referred to the national security premise behind recently imposed steel and aluminium tariffs as “kind of insulting” — language he had used several times on the issue in the last two weeks.

On Sunday, Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Trudeau made the president look weak ahead of his high-stakes summit this week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, while trade adviser Peter Navarro said there was a “special place in hell” for the prime minister.

The remarks from American officials prompted a former U.S. ambassador to Canada to call for an apology, saying both Trudeau and the Canadian people were being subjected to “insulting and inappropriate remarks.”

De Niro’s comments on Monday echoed that call.

It marked the second time in 24 hours that the academy award-winning actor had lashed out at the U.S. president.

Before introducing Bruce Springsteen at Sunday’s Tony Awards, De Niro began by launching an expletive at the president while pumping his arms for emphasis. And then he did it again. Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.

“Bruce, you can rock the house like nobody else and even more importantly in these perilous times, you rock the vote, always fighting for, in your own words, truth, transparency and integrity in government,” De Niro went on to say of Springsteen. “Boy, do we need that now.”

Trudeau has not issued any public remarks about Trump’s latest attacks.

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Outdoor yoga session planned for B.C. legislature lawn

Just Posted

Arrests made in 2010 ‘mistaken identity’ shooting deaths

Two men arrested in the murders of Salmon Arm’s Leanne MacFarlane and Jeffrey Taylor

Gas shortage hits Salmon Arm

Two stations completely out of gasoline. Diesel still available

Sicamous to host fastball tournament

Undefeated Sicamous Angels look to keep momentum going at home

In photos: Shuswap dance center junior and senior shows

Shuswap Dance Center dancers put on a pair of lavishly choreographed performances on June 8 and 9

Dirtbike theft from Vernon Motorsports

Two bikes taken Saturday night, one recovered

Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

Pockets of B.C. not yet impacted by gas shortage

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Man who called 911 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley of Mission was found days later

South Okanagan attraction makes TripAdvisor Hall of Fame

For eight straight years the Osoyoos attraction has received an Award of Excellence

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Police search for Escalade after shots fired in Kamloops

Gunshots rang out near Thompson Rivers University on Monday

Casino workers petition BCLC for fairness

Workers rallying at BCLC offices today

Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

Apology follows the legendary actor’s profanity against the U.S. president at Sunday’s Tony Awards

Most Read