Sheep strolls on Lake Country parkway

Lake Country’s Pelmewash Parkway, the popular multi-use trail stretching from the west shore of Wood Lake from Winfield to Oyama, is used daily by cyclists and trekkers, often with a pup in hand on a leash.
But once and a while, other sightings are reported.
An area resident shared a photo she snapped on her Sunday walk Jan. 3, 2021.
“How wonderful it was meeting this lady walking her sheep yesterday on Pelmewash,” wrote Wendy Innes-Shaw in the Lake Country Community group on Facebook.
The picture she shared Monday has caught the attention of more than 100 neighbours, many of whom said they also spotted the duo.
One commenter even said she too takes her black sheep for a stroll on the popular parkway.
