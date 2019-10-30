Trick-or-Treat

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

While the rest of Canada is divided on whether Halloween should be permanently moved to a Saturday, most British Columbians don’t seem to be on board.

Only 31 per cent of B.C. respondents said in a recent Research Co. poll that they would want Halloween festivities to be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of the month.

Overall, 41 per cent of respondents across Canada said they support the idea while 42 per cent said they don’t agree and 16 per cent said they were undecided.

READ MORE: Petition calls to move Halloween

A petition in the U.S. calling for congress to officially change the holiday date, garners timely attention each spooky season since it was started by Michael Wyatt three years ago. As of Wednesday morning it had 20,000 signatures.

“While most Quebecers (53 per cent) welcome the idea of observing Halloween on Saturdays, the rest of the country is not as excited,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a news release Wednesday.

Respondents to this survey were also asked about five specific types of costumes that children or adults could wear for Halloween.

More than half of respondents said they believe that two types of children’s costumes are inappropriate: those who represent an ethnic stereotype, or 57 per cent, and those that change the colour of the child’s skin, at 51 per cent.

Forty-seven per cent of respondents said that children’s costumes that include a toy weapon are inappropriate while 33 per cent said they disagree with costumes that represent a social stereotype, such as a jailbird or vagabond.

Forty-four per cent said they don’t support with costumes that refer to a culture that is not the adult’s own. That support rose to 57 per cent among B.C. respondents.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Morning start: Did you know the name for a group of bunnies is called a ‘fluffle’?
Next story
$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Just Posted

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

City of Salmon Arm to find best way to remedy Lakeshore Drive slippage

Slope stabilization design included in 2020 budget, request to improve 45th Avenue NE fails

Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

Shuswap communities investigating child care availability

District of Sicamous, Village of Chase seek to understand shortage, assess needs

New cycling trail planned for Salmon Arm area

Shuswap Memorial Cemetery trails to be expanded to include hillside trail

‘Speak English in Canada’: Woman’s racist rant at B.C. drugstore staff goes viral

The clip was posted by Allen Tee on Facebook and viewed 156,000 times as of Tuesday morning

Peanut Butter Falcon opens Reel Weekend Film Festival at Salmar Classic

Six movies to screen over three days at Salmon Arm theatre.

Ways to take the waste out of Halloween

Everything from homemade costumes to pumpkin cheesecake can reduce the tonneage heading to landfills

$20M Lotto Max ticket sold in northwestern B.C.

Specific retail location to be announced by BCLC once winner comes forward

School vote in Salmon Arm chooses winner accurately in two recent elections

Salmon Arm Secondary federal election results differ greatly regarding Liberals

B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

French school teacher wanted to find the culprit

Should Halloween be permanently moved to Saturday?

About 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed says they agree while 43 per cent say no

Icy highway causes multiple crashes in North Okanagan

Emergency crews on scene dealing with a number of accidents

Shuswap history in pictures: Good catch.

Jim Salt and Sam Miller were not talking about the one that… Continue reading

Most Read