The four Starbucks holiday cup designs for 2019. (Starbucks)

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

Designs were meant to evoke feelings of joy

Do you smell the cheer in the air? Maybe it’s just the peppermint mochas from Starbucks you’re smelling, complete with the launch of new holiday cups from the coffee shops.

Four new designs for disposable cups launched in stores Thursday, along with a reusable red cup design.

Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative, said they hoped the festive cups would be “mini moments of joy” for customers.

“We came up with this idea of wrapping the stores in holiday joy and wrapping the cups like a gift to our partners and customers,” Quotson said. “We wanted coming to Starbucks to be like uncovering a present.”

The cups included green polka dots on a red background, a “merry coffee” cup, a striped green cup with holiday wishes, and candy cane stripes with Starbucks lettering. There is also a reusable red cup with “merry coffee” lettering.

The reusable Starbucks holiday cup for 2019. (Starbucks)

Starbucks launches five new cup designs for the holidays

