Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

Tim Hortons says it will temporarily stop accepting reusable cups brought in by customers amid concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The company has also put on hold plans it had to give away 1.8 million reusable cups for free as part of its Roll Up the Rim contest this year.

The temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd.

READ MORE: Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

Tim Hortons says that though health officials have not recommended any changes to its current procedures, it is making the change after listening to its restaurant owners and comments from its customers.

The company says it will delay the distribution of the reusable cups that were planned to be given away next week until later this year.

It says it will honour the three digital rolls described in its campaign for any customer that brings in a reusable cup during its Roll Up the Rim contest and buys a hot beverage scanning their Tims Rewards card or app, however the drink will be provided in a recyclable paper cup.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus